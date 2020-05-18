Left Menu
N Cape labour office observes protocols to combat COVID-19

Face shields said the department, will be provided to frontline officials and partitions are being installed to promote social distancing in the workplace.

18-05-2020
The department denied that it has re-called additional officials back to work, saying it was finalising the Return to Work Plan for the Northern Cape. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The Department of Employment and Labour has dismissed labour union allegations that its Kimberly office has not been observing occupational health and safety protocols.

In a statement issued on Monday, the department said the Northern Cape office has observed protocols in an effort to combat COVID-19 infections.

"A limited number of officials who have been working since lockdown are still reporting for duty as per the schedule and they have been issued with personal protective equipment like masks, latex gloves and sanitizers," said the department.

Face shields said the department, will be provided to frontline officials and partitions are being installed to promote social distancing in the workplace.

The department denied that it has re-called additional officials back to work, saying it was finalising the Return to Work Plan for the Northern Cape.

"The service provider has been appointed to perform industrial sanitising in line with the Provincial Risk Assessment Plan from 18 – 22 May 2020," it said.

The service will be performed at all seven offices in the province (Kimberley, De Aar, Calvinia, Springbok, Upington, Postmasburg and Kuruman).

This will include the deep cleaning of offices, disinfection (fogging with anti-viral chemicals) and cleaning of fabric office furniture including the interior of all vehicles.

The offices are currently not open to the public, therefore no walk-ins are permitted, and drop-off boxes are provided at the main entrance for clients to submit new applications for services and to eliminate human contact.

"The access to the office is strictly for a limited number of officials who are rendering essential services and have been issued with permits. The body temperature scan, registers and health questionnaire are being utilised to manage and track these official while at the office," said the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

