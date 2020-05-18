Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune team makes nano material based handwash, disinfectant

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:55 IST
Pune team makes nano material based handwash, disinfectant

A team of researchers and academicians in Pune in Maharashtra have said they have developed a nano material-based eco-friendly and non-toxic handwash and water-based disinfectant which can be used to clean edible items and toys amid the coronavirus outbreak. The formulations were prepared by a team led by Dr Ravindra Chaudhari of Shri Shiv Chhatrapati College at Junnar, in association with former Director-General of Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) Dr Dinesh Amalnerkar.

"Everybody knows aggressive hand hygiene is of paramount importance to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The prevailing hand hygiene solutions, recommended by World Health Organization, include alcohol-based hand sanitizers (rubs) as well as soap and water," said Amalnerkar.

He said there are concerns about the efficacy of hand-washing by soap and water (particularly in killing fatal viruses), while alcohol-based hand sanitizers suffer from drawbacks like flammability and reduced barrier function of the skin due to dryness after repeated washings. "We have developed eco-friendly, fast acting anti- microbial hand-wash formulation based on a combination of potential anti-viral nano-metal compound mixed with aromatic medicinal herb. This formulation shows anti-bacterial, anti- fungal and potential anti-viral activity with a similar mode of action," he said.

Chaudhari said the formulation does not show adverse effect on plans and fishes as confirmed by extensive toxicity investigations along with commercially available hand-wash, toilet and floor-cleaner samples. "Our handwash formulation is water-based and the constituents are totally bio-compatible," he added.

Amalnerkar said WHO, to contain spread of coronavirus, has recommended repeated use of 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite bleach for disinfecting community premises by spraying and mopping or wiping common touch surfaces. "Use of 70 per cent alcohol is also suggested by WHO in certain situations. Although dilute sodium hypochlorite bleach solution is inexpensive and fast-acting against most viruses and bacteria, it is harmful to mucous membranes and skin upon contact, Amalnerkar said.

He added that such disinfectants, however, cannot be used in case of edible items like raw vegetables, raw meat, raw seafood and fruits which are susceptible to contamination. "But the efficacy of washing only with water remains highly uncertain in a pandemic situation like COVID-19, where there is a possibility of handling of such items by asymptomatic people," he added.

Chaudhari saidtheir bio-compatible and non-ecotoxic disinfectant formulation is based on nano materials embedded in silk fibre. "Anti-microbial activity and the non-ecotoxic nature of such water-based disinfectants have been established in the laboratory and such formulations can be safely used to clean edible items as well as toys of the children," headded.

A team member, Dr Pramod Mane, said the disinfectant can be added with regular washing powder to clean clothes so as to provide extra anti-bacterial and anti-fungal action..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

SLC says Sri Lanka needs new stadium to bid for ICC events

Sri Lanka Cricket SLC on Monday said the country needs to build a new stadium to strengthen its bid to host ICC events in the 2023 to 2031 cycle. The SLC faced intense criticism after the board announced on Sunday that it had inspected a si...

Group: Egypt uses virus to renew detention of hundreds

Egypts security and judicial authorities have been using the coronavirus pandemic to renew pretrial detention of hundreds of people since mid-March, further depriving many of due process, an international rights group said on Monday. Human ...

'Amphan' to make landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20 evening as extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds up to 195 kmph: govt.

Amphan to make landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20 evening as extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds up to 195 kmph govt....

Barbershops, shopping complexes to open in Kerala with conditions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the opening of shopping complexes with 50 per cent shops on a rotational basis and barbershops and beauty parlours without air conditioning in the State. He said the Kerala State Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020