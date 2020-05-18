PM Modi reviews response against cyclone ‘Amphan’ presented by NDRF

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today to review the response measures against cyclone 'Amphan' developing in the Bay of Bengal.

Prime Minister took full stock of the situation and reviewed the response preparedness as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). During the presentation of the response plan, DG NDRF informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. 24 other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country.

The meeting was also attended by Shri Amit Shah, Union Home Minister; Shri PK Sinha Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister; Shri Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, besides other senior officers of Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)