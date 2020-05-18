Left Menu
Barbershops, spas, salons to remain closed in Delhi till May 31: Arvind Kejriwal

Barbershops, spas and salons will remain closed in the national capital in view of the Lockdown 4.0, which will be in force till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:58 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Moreover, stepping out of homes between 7 pm and 7 am, except for essential services, will also be prohibited.

"Barbershops, spas and salons to remain closed for now. Stepping out of homes between 7 pm and 7 am, except for essential services, will be prohibited," said Kejriwal during a press conference here. The Chief Minister further said that markets can open but shops will open on an odd-even basis. Sports complexes and stadiums can also open but without spectators, he said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17. (ANI)

