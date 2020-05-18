Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow farm operations in 2020-21 under MGNREGA: Pb CM to Centre

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:23 IST
Allow farm operations in 2020-21 under MGNREGA: Pb CM to Centre

Hit by a labour shortage caused by migrant workers returning to their home states due to the coronavirus crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the Centre to allow farm operations in 2020-21 under MGNREGA. Sowing and harvesting are not among the jobs normally carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Punjab has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to direct the Union Ministry of Rural Development to allow farm operations in the coming kharif and rabi seasons under the scheme.

Singh suggested that the Union ministry of rural development could, in consultation with the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, designate a specific number of man-days per acre (for paddy and wheat) that may be allowed under MGNREGS. The chief minister said that the initiative would help mitigate the rising labour costs for farmers, promote rural employment, and most importantly, help in preserving food security this unprecedented global crisis on the other.

Pointing out that both the Centre and states are collectively engaged in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Singh said the central government, in its recent economic stimulus package, announced additional funds to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore under MGNREGS. Drawing Modi's attention towards the "problem of farm labour shortage in agricultural states, especially Punjab, as a result of the migration of labour", Singh said such a situation is likely to impact agricultural operations adversely during the transplantation of paddy in June, as a large proportion of the labour engaged in these operations is seasonal migrant labour from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Given the rising spread of the disease as well as return of migrants to their native states, it is unlikely that Punjab will see any return of migrant farm labour for the coming Kharif season," added Singh..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed: reports

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the weekend after police responded to a report of an unwell woman, British media reported on Monday. Police officers and an ambulance attended Hudson-Odois London home in the ear...

MPEDA develops testing protocol for formaldehyde adulteration

The Marine Products Export Development Authority has developed a testing protocol for formaldehyde adulteration in seafood, MPEDA Chairman K S Srinivas said here on Monday. He expressed concern over the repeated incidents of the presence of...

We don’t want to take ‘Amphan’ lightly as it’s only the second time that India is witnessing super cyclone: NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

We dont want to take Amphan lightly as its only the second time that India is witnessing super cyclone NDRF DG SN Pradhan....

France, Germany want 500 bln euro Recovery Fund, joint EU debt

France and Germany called on Monday for the creation of a 500 billion euro 543 billion Recovery Fund able to offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.In a joint statement, Paris and Berlin also said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020