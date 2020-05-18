Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha allows movement of pvt vehicles during lockdown 4.0

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:40 IST
Odisha allows movement of pvt vehicles during lockdown 4.0

The Odisha government on Monday allowed private and official vehicles to ply within the state, but no decision was taken on the intra-state movement of passenger buses, a top official said. The vehicles can operate but strict social distancing has to be maintained by the passengers, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said while announcing the state government's modalities for the fourth phase of the lockdown.

A notification to this effect will be issued later in the evening. Hotels and restaurants may serve take-away food from their counters but customers will not be allowed to sit and have food, the chief secretary said.

A nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus came into effect on March 25 for 21 days. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The fourth phase of the lockdown will continue till May 31. All schools, colleges, coaching institutes, cinema halls and malls will remain closed till May 31, but sportspersons and club members can visit stadiums.

However, spectators will not be allowed inside the stadiums, Tripathy said. "All social, political, academic, religious congregations will remain suspended during the lockdown period," he added.

Since the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the states to identify areas under "red", "orange" and "green" zones, the Odisha government has bestowed this authority to the district collectors and commissioners of municipal corporations. The panchayats, instead of districts, will now be the administrative units of the "red", "orange" and "green" zones as community participation has been very beneficial for the state in containing the spread of the disease, Tripathy said.

Apart from containing the disease, lockdown 4.0 will give a boost to the state's economy, he said. "As per our chief minister's request to the prime minister, the Centre has given some flexibility to reboot the engine of the economy," the chief secretary said.

Odisha has not stopped any industry owing to the lockdown, rather allowed them to operate by maintaining certain norms, he added. Agricultural activities are going on in full swing and will continue in this phase too, Tripathy said.

The state government has set up more than 15,000 temporary medical centres to lodge the returnees from other COVID-19 affected states and all these places will be declared as containment zones since most of the new coronavirus cases are being reported from such quarantine centres, he added. Besides this, the corona-care centres (where suspected patients are lodged before confirmation) and 35 COVID hospitals will also be declared as containment zones, the chief secretary said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

3,491 HP residents have returned to state from Goa, Maha, K'taka in five spl trains  

Over 3,400 people, who were stranded in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, have been brought back to Himachal Pradesh in five special trains since May 13, officials said. The state government through it...

Virgin Australia: InterGlobe Enterprises fails to make it to next bidding round

IndiGo co-promoter InterGlobe Enterprises bid for crisis-hit Virgin Australia has been rejected for the next round, according to a company source. When contacted, an InterGlobe Enterprises spokesperson said they have taken note of Australia...

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 5,237 cr loss for Jan-March quarter; revenue rises by about 15 pc to Rs 23,723 cr in Q4.

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 5,237 cr loss for Jan-March quarter revenue rises by about 15 pc to Rs 23,723 cr in Q4....

Babri Masjid case: CBI court asks UP chief secy to provide video-conferencing facility

A special CBI court directed its office on Monday to write to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to make the facility of video-conferencing available in the court room in order to continue and conclude the trial proceedings in the 1992 Babri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020