Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,033 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths reported in Maharashtra

As many as 2,033 new cases of coronavirus and 51 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:03 IST
2,033 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths reported in Maharashtra
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,033 new cases of coronavirus and 51 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday. "2,033 more COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 35,058, including 25,392 active cases and 1,249 deaths," said the state Health Department.

Today, 749 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, with this the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged is 8,437. Mumbai alone has reported 1,185 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 21,152, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Death toll in Mumbai rose to 757 after 23 more people succumbed to the infection on Monday. Meanwhile, the BMC also said that 85 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today.

With this the total number of positive cases in the Dharavi area has risen to 1,327, including 56 deaths. India on Monday saw the highest single-day increase of 5,242 new COVID-19 cases as the total number of positive cases reached 96,169 on the first day of the fourth phase of lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Local leaders resist Mexico president's push for reopening

Local governments across Mexico pushed back Monday against President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors call to reopen the economy in some 300 townships that do not have active cases of coronavirus, with leaders saying they preferred to wait until ...

Significant easing of lockdown in Delhi, shops to open from Tues; COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark

Delhi will see a significant easing of lockdown from May 19 with opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and running of buses, auto and taxis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said, even as the citys total tally of COVID-19...

Bank of England, facing COVID slump, revives negative rates talk

A chorus of comments from top officials at the Bank of England about negative interest rates has revived talk that the British central bank might resort to cutting borrowing costs below zero to cushion the economy from the coronavirus shutd...

Somalia sees "massive" rise in FGM during lockdown and Ramadan

By Emma Batha LONDON, May 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Somalias coronavirus lockdown has led to a huge increase in female genital mutilation FGM, with circumcisers going door to door offering to cut girls stuck at home during the pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020