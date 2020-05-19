Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 11:46 a.m.

One more death due to COVID-19 reported in Rajasthan. 11:32 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says WHO should demonstrate 'independence' from China permanent or face the risk of the country permanently freezing its funding to the organisation. Centre asks states to operate more special trains to transport migrant workers 11:30 a.m.

Coronavirus may have silently existed in China as early as last October, study says. 11:29 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in India climbs to one lakh from 100 in 64 days, official data says. 11:27 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in Nepal rises to 375, health ministry says. 11:26 a.m.

Over 600 people reach Manipur in special train from Vadodara. 11:00 a.m.

Migration of labourers hits bakery units in Mumbai. 10:57 a.m.

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir. 10:33 a.m.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hits out at the Central Government over the fiscal stimulus package, accusing it of treating states like "beggars" and imposing "laughable" conditions for increasing borrowing limits under the FRBM Act. 10:06 a.m.

COVID-19 cases reach 1,01,139 with death toll touching 3,163. 9:34 a.m.

India provides USD two million aid to UN agency working for Palestinian refugees. 9:29 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus. 9:26 a.m.

China reports 23 fresh COVID-19 cases including one in Wuhan. 9:21 a.m.

New York City could begin some re-opening only around "first half of June", says Mayor Bill de Blasio. 8:35 a.m.

An influential US lawmaker has introduced a legislation in Congress to provide incentives to American companies to move back their manufacturing units from China..