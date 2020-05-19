Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:01 IST
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:01 IST

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 11:46 a.m.

One more death due to COVID-19 reported in Rajasthan. 11:32 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says WHO should demonstrate 'independence' from China permanent or face the risk of the country permanently freezing its funding to the organisation. Centre asks states to operate more special trains to transport migrant workers 11:30 a.m.

Coronavirus may have silently existed in China as early as last October, study says. 11:29 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in India climbs to one lakh from 100 in 64 days, official data says. 11:27 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in Nepal rises to 375, health ministry says. 11:26 a.m.

Over 600 people reach Manipur in special train from Vadodara. 11:00 a.m.

Migration of labourers hits bakery units in Mumbai. 10:57 a.m.

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir. 10:33 a.m.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hits out at the Central Government over the fiscal stimulus package, accusing it of treating states like "beggars" and imposing "laughable" conditions for increasing borrowing limits under the FRBM Act. 10:06 a.m.

COVID-19 cases reach 1,01,139 with death toll touching 3,163. 9:34 a.m.

India provides USD two million aid to UN agency working for Palestinian refugees. 9:29 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus. 9:26 a.m.

China reports 23 fresh COVID-19 cases including one in Wuhan. 9:21 a.m.

New York City could begin some re-opening only around "first half of June", says Mayor Bill de Blasio. 8:35 a.m.

An influential US lawmaker has introduced a legislation in Congress to provide incentives to American companies to move back their manufacturing units from China..

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Three booked for supplying PDS rice in black market

Three persons were booked for allegedly supplying Public Distribution System PDS rice in black market in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said. A team of officers of the supply department seized 29 quintals of rice being taken in a ...

Six U'khand districts in orange zone, seven in green   

The Uttarakhand government has classified six of its 13 districts as orange zone and the rest in green besides deciding to implement the odd-even traffic formula for private vehicles in seven of its major cities. As per the guidelines issue...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chinas Li focused on self improvement during COVID-19 shutdownChinas Li Haotong says the disruption to the golf calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made him love the sport even mor...

Europe should crackdown on China, says EU Parliamentarian

Holding China responsible for the coronavirus outbreak and conducting unfair trade practices with those nations who come up with a demand for an independent investigation, a European Parliamentarian, Tom Vandendriessche, has called for levy...
