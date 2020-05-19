Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruskin Bond turns 86, Speaking Tiger brings out book

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:58 IST
Ruskin Bond turns 86, Speaking Tiger brings out book

Popular author Ruskin Bond turned 86 on Tuesday and to celebrate the occasion, Speaking Tiger has brought out his new book which is about his adventures on boats, trains and planes. In "Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes", Bond narrates some of his memorable travel adventures from his childhood. With illustrations by Samrat Halder and published by Speaking Tiger's children's imprint Talking Cub, the book takes readers on a journey with young Bond that is as hilarious as is wonderful.

It was released in an e-book format on his 86th birthday. Wishing Bond a very happy birthday, Sudeshna Shome Ghosh, Publisher and Editor of Talking Cub, said, "We are delighted to be celebrating it by releasing this sweet and charming book. Ruskin Bond is the gentlest, loveliest of writers and we do hope you will join us in wishing him, and celebrate it as well, by reading his new book and exploring all his writings on this day." One night, Bond dreamt he was an engine driver. He was in a smart blue uniform, and was driving a toy train up the hills. Everyone was enjoying the ride when suddenly he woke up.

"But in my mind, I was on the train, so I quickly sat down to write about some eventful journeys I have had," said Bond about how he conceived the idea of the book. Every year on his birthday, Bond used to spent time in the evening at his favourite bookstore, Cambridge in Mussoorie, with hundreds of children and adults and cut a cake.

Bond was born in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, and grew up in Jamnagar, Dehradun, New Delhi and Shimla. As a young man, he spent four years in the Channel Islands and London. He returned to India in 1955. He now lives in Landour, Mussoorie with his adopted family. At the age of eight, Bond escaped his jail-like boarding school in the hills and went on to live with his father in Delhi. His time in the capital was filled with books, visits to the cinema, music, and walks and conversations with his father - a dream life for a curious and wildly imaginative boy, which turns tragic all too soon.

His first novel "The Room on the Roof" , written when he was 17, received the John Llewellyn Rhys Memorial Prize in 1957. Since then, Bond has written a number of novellas, essays, poems and children's books. He has also written over 500 short stories and articles that have appeared in magazines and anthologies. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1993, the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014. Some of Bond's other titles published by Talking Cub include "When I Was a Boy: Scenes and Stories from My Childhood" , "Friends in Wild Places: Birds, Beasts and Other Companions" and "The Book of Crazy Mischief" (co-edited with Jerry Pinto).

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Watford captain Deeney refuses return to training

Watford captain Troy Deeney will not return to training this week over fears he could pass coronavirus on to his five-month-old son. Deeney has consistently voiced his concerns over the speed with which the Premier League hopes to return to...

IFSC bank units to report all OTC forex deals to CCIL platform from June 1: RBI

IFSC banking units will report all over-the-counter OTC foreign exchange, interest rate and credit derivative transactions undertaken by them to CCILs reporting platform from June 1, the Reserve Bank has said. The Reserve Bank has mandated ...

Soccer-Man United urge fans to stay away from stadiums

Manchester United has urged fans to stay away from their Old Trafford stadium should the venue be used for behind closed doors games during the Premier Leagues resumption of play. The league remains in talks with the government about whethe...

Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but automakers are betting the crisis will help accelerate an electric future.With economies reeling from lockdowns to cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020