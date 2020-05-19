HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.00 PM

These are the top stories at 5.00 pm: Nation CAL1 WB-CYCLONE 'Amphan' to weaken into extremely severe cyclonic storm:Met Kolkata: The super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' in west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' by noon on Tuesday, the Met department said here. CAL3 OD-CYCLONE 'Amphan' moves closer to Odisha coast, rain lashes several areas Bhubaneswar: Rain lashed some parts of Odisha on Tuesday as super cyclone 'Amphan’ moved closer to the coasts, while the state government stepped up efforts to evacuate low-lying and vulnerable areas, officials said.

DEL10 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases reach 1,01,139; death toll touches 3,163 New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark in the country on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the infection touched 3,163, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL46 VIRUS-HRD-JEE Fresh chance for students to apply for JEE-MAINS New Delhi: Students whose plans to study abroad have been affected due to COVID-19 will get a fresh chance to apply for JEE-Mains, the entrance exam for engineering colleges, the HRD Minister announced on Tuesday.

DEL49 UP-LOCKDOWN-2NDLD-CONG BUSES Autorickshaw, car numbers in Cong list of buses for migrant workers: UP govt Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said the list of 1,000 buses offered by the Congress to ferry migrants contained registration numbers of two-wheelers and cars, a charge denied by the party. DEL54 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER 2 Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter in J-K Srinagar: Two Hibzul Mujahideen militants were killed while a CRPF jawan and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman suffered injuries during an encounter in the city’s Nawakadal area on Tuesday, police said.

DEL60 JK-ENCOUNTER-IDENTITY Hardline separatist's son among two terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar city Srinagar: Junaid Sehrai, son of separatist conglomerate Tehreek-e-Hurriyat’s chairman Ashraf Sehrai, was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in downtown Srinagar, police said. DEL59 LOCKDOWN-RAIL-SHRAMIK-STATES No consent required from destination states to run Shramik Special trains: Railways New Delhi: The railways on Tuesday said the consent of the destination states is not required to operate Shramik Special trains, hours after the Home Ministry issued a standard operating procedure for the national transporter to run these trains to ferry migrants to their native places.

DEL66 MHA-TRAINS-LD MIGRANTS Centre issues SOP for train travel of migrants; states to make arrangements for receiving, sending New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for transportation of stranded migrant workers between states, which will designate nodal authorities and make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending them, amid the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown. BOM8 MH-LOCKDOWN-BANDRA-MIGRANTS Hundreds of migrants gather near Bandra station in Mumbai Mumbai:Hundreds of migrant labourers gathered on an approach road to Bandra Terminus here on Tuesday before the departure of a Shramik Special train, leading to chaos in the area for some time.

Legal LGD8 SC-LD ARNAB SC refuses to transfer cases to CBI, grants protection to Republic TV EIC Arnab Goswami New Delhi: In partial relief to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Supreme Court Tuesday quashed all criminal investigations related to the news show on Palghar mob-lynching except the initial one that is being probed by the Mumbai police, but refused his plea for transfer of probe to the CBI. LGD10 DL-HC-BOIS LOCKER ROOM Plea to remove groups like Bois locker room from social media; HC seeks Centre, platforms' reply New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking directions to it to ensure social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram remove illegal groups such as 'Bois Locker Room', "for the safety and security of children" in cyberspace.

Business DCM36 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-STUDY HEADLINES COVID-19 dominates headlines; Migrant labour crisis most-trending news: Study New Delhi: As a nationwide lockdown continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 has accounted for up to 42.2 per cent of mainstream news headlines during this period while a resultant migrant labour crisis has emerged as the most-trending news, a new study showed on Tuesday. Foreign FGN41 VIRUS-US-HCQ-LDALLTRUMP Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus Washington: US President Donald Trump has disclosed that he is taking antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine daily to ward off the deadly coronavirus, though health experts have warned it may be unsafe.

China says Trump's threat to pull out of WHO an attempt to shift blame on COVID-19 Beijing: China on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of using it "as an issue" to shift the blame from his "incompetent response" to contain the coronavirus at home, hours after he threatened to pull the US out of the World Health Organisation if it failed to demonstrate "independence" from China.