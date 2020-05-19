Left Menu
Maharashtra govt issues revised guidelines for lockdown 4.0

Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines to be followed in the state during phase four of the lockdown till May 31.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:24 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines to be followed in the state during phase four of the lockdown till May 31. E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and material are permitted in red zones. All industrial units/construction sites are permitted to operate in the red zones.

The government said the shops/malls/establishments/industries, which are not allowed to open in red zones, will be permitted to remain open, from 9 am to 5 pm only for the purposes of upkeep and maintenance of material/plant and machinery/furniture, etc. and for pre-monsoon protection activities of property and goods. "No permission for taxis, rickshaws, cabs in red zones," the statement added.

Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted, home delivery, or otherwise in red zones. However, all private offices will remain shut. The following activities will continue to remain prohibited across the state:

1. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by the MHA. 2. Metro rail services, schools, colleges, educational training, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

3. Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services except those meant for housing health/ police/ Govt officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities and running canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items. 4. All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations.

5. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Under the revised guidelines, the government has allowed sports complexes, stadiums and other public open spaces to open for individual exercises in non-red zones.

Intra-district bus service with maximum 50 per cent capacity allowed in non-red zones. (ANI)

