68 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state count reaches 2,407

"68 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,407," said the state Health Department.

Out of the 2,407 cases, 715 cases of the infection are still active. So far, 53 people have died in the state due to the illness.