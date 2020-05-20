Dy Collector's driver tests coronavirus +ve; C'garh tally 102

The driver of a deputy collector in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 102, a health official said. The patient's sample was sent for testing on Monday after he showed symptoms of coronavirus infection. The test came out positive on Wednesday morning, the official said.

He worked as the driver of a deputy collector, who was deputed at Baghnadi check post on Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border. Thousands of migrant labourers from Maharashtra and southern states have been coming to Chhattisgarh on foot or in goods vehicles via the Baghnadi border area, where officials are deployed for making arrangements of various facilities and medical screening of those entering the state, the official said.

More than 24 migrant labourers, who returned to the state from various parts of the country, have so far tested positive for the viral infection, he said. "Prima facie, it seems the driver might have contracted the disease from an infected migrant," he said.

People who came in contact with the driver are being traced and advised to remain quarantined, he said. The COVID-19 count in the state is now 102, out of which 43 are active cases. So far, 59 people have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

No death has been reported so far due to the virus in the state, he added. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 102, new cases-one, deaths-zero, discharged- 59, active cases-43; people tested so far-39,010.