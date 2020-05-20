Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dy Collector's driver tests coronavirus +ve; C'garh tally 102

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:54 IST
Dy Collector's driver tests coronavirus +ve; C'garh tally 102

The driver of a deputy collector in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 102, a health official said. The patient's sample was sent for testing on Monday after he showed symptoms of coronavirus infection. The test came out positive on Wednesday morning, the official said.

He worked as the driver of a deputy collector, who was deputed at Baghnadi check post on Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border. Thousands of migrant labourers from Maharashtra and southern states have been coming to Chhattisgarh on foot or in goods vehicles via the Baghnadi border area, where officials are deployed for making arrangements of various facilities and medical screening of those entering the state, the official said.

More than 24 migrant labourers, who returned to the state from various parts of the country, have so far tested positive for the viral infection, he said. "Prima facie, it seems the driver might have contracted the disease from an infected migrant," he said.

People who came in contact with the driver are being traced and advised to remain quarantined, he said. The COVID-19 count in the state is now 102, out of which 43 are active cases. So far, 59 people have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

No death has been reported so far due to the virus in the state, he added. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 102, new cases-one, deaths-zero, discharged- 59, active cases-43; people tested so far-39,010.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors' JLR rolls out first Range Rover made under social distancing measures

The first Range Rover made under new social distancing measures in place to combat coronavirus drove off the production line at the Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rovers manufacturing plant in Solihull in the West Midlands region of England ...

Nine test positive in Uttarakhand for COVID-19, tally rises to 120

Nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the number of cases to 120. The latest cases were reported from Uttarkashi 1, Haridwar 1, Udham Singh Nagar 4, Almora 1 and Nainital 2 districts, a state heal...

Cyberbullying to digital rights and responsibilities: CBSE releases cyber safety guide for students

From measures to deal with cyber bullying and stalking to digital rights, freedom and responsibilities, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has come up with a cyber safety manual for students from class 9 to 12 to ensure developme...

TCS CEO pay package reduces 16pc to Rs 13.3 cr in FY20

Pay package of Tata Consultancy Services CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan shrank more than 16 per cent to Rs 13.3 crore in 2019-20 compared to the previous fiscal, according to the companys annual report. In 2018-19, Gopinathan had received a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020