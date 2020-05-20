Left Menu
Repatriation flight carrying 168 seafarers arrives in Goa from Italy

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:43 IST
Repatriation flight carrying 168 seafarers arrives in Goa from Italy
A passenger undergoing medical treatment at the Goa airport (left). Baggage being sanitised (right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A repatriation flight carrying 168 Goan seafarers from Italy landed at Goa international airport on Wednesday morning. Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given approval for total 414 Goans working on M/s Costa Cruise Company who were stranded offshore and brought to the port in Italy.

"Goa International Airport receives first repatriation flight bringing home 168 Goan seafarers. All protocol for social distance and hand sanitisation is in place. The process of testing will commence shortly," Goa Airport Director, Gagan Malik, said. "Doctors and paramedics staff are working here. We have another flight carrying 169 passengers from Italy that is scheduled to arrive at 3 pm. So we have to sanitise the airport area before they arrive. Food arrangements have been arranged by the airport authority. Snacks have also been arranged by the central government," he added.

As soon as the process of testing swab gets over, the passengers will be sent to their respective quarantine centres, Malik further said. (ANI)

