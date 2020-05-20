Left Menu
Notices to 200 shopkeepers in Thane for lockdown violation

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:31 IST
Notices to 200 shopkeepers in Thane for lockdown violation

The Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has issued notices to nearly 200 shopkeepers in Mumbra area for violating the lockdown guidelines, an official said on Wednesday. Offences were also registered against eight people for preventing the civic personnel from doing their duty, Mumbra ward's assistant commissioner Mahesh Ahir said.

As many as 32 shopkeepers were also fined Rs 1,000 each for not wearing masks in public places, he said. Notices were served to nearly 200 shopkeepers for violating lockdown norms by keeping their outlets open other than the permitted timings and not regulating the customers to maintain social distancing, he said.

Those who prevented the civic personnel from performing their duties were booked under provisions of the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Control Management Act, he said. Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal has instructed senior officials of the corporation to strictly enforce the lockdown in the city.

