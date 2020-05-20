Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Congress arranges two buses for migrant workers stranded in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:28 IST
Telangana Congress arranges two buses for migrant workers stranded in Hyderabad

Congress in Telangana on Wednesday said 80 migrant workers stranded here due to COVID- 19 lockdown were sent to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha onboard two buses arranged by it. The buses were made available in line with the directive of the party central leadership to help such workers who are keen on going back to their native places during the ongoing national lockdown, state leaders said.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who heads a PCC Task Force on COVID-19, and others flagged off the buses at Gandhi Bhavan, the party's headquarters in Telangana, here. Each bus carried 40 people and they were provided food, fruits and water for their journey, Shashidhar Reddy told PTI.

The migrant workers, who left in the buses on Wednesday, were working in the city, he said. Some buses were operated earlier from Telangana to different states, he said.

He also claimed there was no response after the state unit wrote to the Chief Secretary expressing its willingness to contribute towards the "Shramik special" train ticket charges for migrant labourers. The offer was made following Congress president Sonia Gandhis statement that the party was ready to bear the expenditure for the journey of migrant workers, he said. PTI SJR Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI) Congress in Telangana on Wednesday said it arranged two buses for helping migrant workers stranded here to proceed to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

The buses were made available in line with the directive of the party central leadership to help such workers who are keen on going back to their native places during the ongoing national lockdown, state leaders said. State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who heads a PCC Task Force on COVID-19, and others flagged off the buses at Gandhi Bhavan, the party's headquarters in Telangana, here.

Each bus carried 40 people and they were provided food, fruits and water for their journey, Shashidhar Reddy told PTI. The migrant workers, who left in the buses on Wednesday, were working in the city, he said.

Some buses were operated earlier from Telangana to different states, he said. He also claimed there was no response after the state unit wrote to the Chief Secretary expressing its willingness to contribute towards the "Shramik special" train ticket charges for migrant labourers.

The offer was made following Congress president Sonia Gandhis statement that the party was ready to bear the expenditure for the journey of migrant workers, he said..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Joint ACB check at Chenani Hydel project in Udhampur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday conducted a joint surprise check at the Chenani Hydel Project in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir to probe alleged irregularities there, an agency spokesman said. The action followed a complai...

Cong workers protest at party's UP HQ against govt decision to not allow buses, arrest Lallu

Lucknow, May 20 PTI&#160;Congress workers on Wednesday staged a dharna at the party headquarters here against the Uttar Pradesh government for denying permission to the buses sent by it&#160;to transport migrant labourers and the arrest of ...

Micro-identification, mass isolation, quick treatment helped India in COVID-19 fight: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said the countrys policy of micro-identification, mass isolation and quick treatment helped prevent large scale deaths and spread of COVID-19. He said 1.35 billion Indians honoured the dec...

Don't play politics over migrants,learn from MP:CM to Priyanka

Amid a war of words between the Congress and the UP government over plying of buses for migrants, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to not play the worst politics over labour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020