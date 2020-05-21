Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 12:07 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:58 a.m.

AAI issues SOP for domestic flights' resumption and say the Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for children below 14. 11:46 a.m.

Odisha reports 7th COVID death as a number of cases rises to 1,103. 11:45 a.m.

With three more deaths, COVID-19 fatalities rise to 150 in Rajasthan. 11:30 a.m.

Over 50 million Indians lack handwashing access, at high COVID-19 risk, study says. 11:29 a.m.

Mandoli Jail deputy superintendent tests COVID-19 positive. 11:25 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says the regimen of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine that he is taking to ward off the coronavirus will finish in the next day or two. 11:15 a.m.

Returning migrants are our brethren, and will welcome them with open heart, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 11:01 a.m.

BMC directs civic officials to acquire 100 beds of private hospitals in each Mumbai ward. 10:47 a.m.

How macaques resist coronavirus re-infection decoded, may help develop a vaccine, scientists say. 10:40 a.m.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 3,435 as the number of cases climbs to 1,12,359. 10:07 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says China is on a 'massive disinformation' campaign. 9:30 a.m.

The Washim district administration in Maharashtra has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2,000 on those not following the home quarantine norms upon their return from other places and Rs 500 for spitting and not wearing masks in public places. 9:26 a.m.

Five more tests are positive for coronavirus in HP. 9:08 a.m.

CISF conducts flag march in Mumbai to enforce lockdown. 8:45 a.m.

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal with 12 dead. 8:41 a.m.

China reports 33 new coronavirus cases with a spike in asymptomatic infections in Wuhan. 7:37 a.m.

Mexico faces continued drug gang violence despite the pandemic. 3:21 a.m.

Two-day-old baby is the youngest victim of COVID-19 in South Africa.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Latest News

JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally over 11 pc as Q4 profit jumps two-fold

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the company reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended on March 2020. The stock advanced 10.75 per cent to Rs 220.80 on BSE, an...

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone Amphan ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-...

All benches of Delhi HC to take up urgent matters via video conferencing from Friday

The Delhi High Court has decided that from Friday all its judges will sit everyday to take up urgent matters of all kinds via video conferencing. The step follows the high court and the lower courts together having taken up 20,726 urgent ma...

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that even the government says hospitals are unlikely to need.Instead, the plan, announced in April, appears to be more about bringing hom...
