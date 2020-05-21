Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:58 a.m.

AAI issues SOP for domestic flights' resumption and say the Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for children below 14. 11:46 a.m.

Odisha reports 7th COVID death as a number of cases rises to 1,103. 11:45 a.m.

With three more deaths, COVID-19 fatalities rise to 150 in Rajasthan. 11:30 a.m.

Over 50 million Indians lack handwashing access, at high COVID-19 risk, study says. 11:29 a.m.

Mandoli Jail deputy superintendent tests COVID-19 positive. 11:25 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says the regimen of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine that he is taking to ward off the coronavirus will finish in the next day or two. 11:15 a.m.

Returning migrants are our brethren, and will welcome them with open heart, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 11:01 a.m.

BMC directs civic officials to acquire 100 beds of private hospitals in each Mumbai ward. 10:47 a.m.

How macaques resist coronavirus re-infection decoded, may help develop a vaccine, scientists say. 10:40 a.m.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 3,435 as the number of cases climbs to 1,12,359. 10:07 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says China is on a 'massive disinformation' campaign. 9:30 a.m.

The Washim district administration in Maharashtra has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2,000 on those not following the home quarantine norms upon their return from other places and Rs 500 for spitting and not wearing masks in public places. 9:26 a.m.

Five more tests are positive for coronavirus in HP. 9:08 a.m.

CISF conducts flag march in Mumbai to enforce lockdown. 8:45 a.m.

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal with 12 dead. 8:41 a.m.

China reports 33 new coronavirus cases with a spike in asymptomatic infections in Wuhan. 7:37 a.m.

Mexico faces continued drug gang violence despite the pandemic. 3:21 a.m.

Two-day-old baby is the youngest victim of COVID-19 in South Africa.