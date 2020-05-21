Prez receives credentials from foreign envoys, first time through video-conference

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:46 IST
In a first, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday accepted credentials from the envoys of seven countries through video-conference. "This was the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan that credentials were presented through the digital medium," an official statement said. Addressing the envoys, Kovind said the COVID-19 pandemic posed an unprecedented challenge to the global community and the crisis called for greater global cooperation.

He pointed out that India has been in the forefront of extending support to fellow nations in fighting the pandemic, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The president said digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner.

In this regard, he called the digitally-enabled credentials ceremony a special day in India's engagement with the diplomatic community in New Delhi, the statement said. Kovind further noted that India remains committed to harnessing the limitless possibilities of the digital pathway for the advancement of its people and the world at large.

"Today's event has added a new dimension to India's digital diplomacy initiatives," he said. Choe Hui Chol, Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea; Abdoul Wahab Haidara, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal and Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, among others presented their credentials to the president.

Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius; Barry Robert O'Farrell, High Commissioner of Australia; M N'DRY Eric Camille, Ambassador of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire and Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda, also presented their credentials..

