Odisha govt asks all scheduled banks to normalise banking operation hours

In view of relaxation of coronavirus-imposed lockdown restrictions, the Odisha Government has asked all scheduled banks including Cooperative Banks and RRBs in the State to normalise the banking operation hours for customers from 10 am to 4 pm with full staff strength.

The Banking Correspondents (BCs) and Customers Service Points (CSPs) in the state are allowed to operate from 7 am to 6:30 pm except 2 pm to 4 pm for the benefit of rural customers, according to a statement. (ANI)