Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:00 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 12:36 p.m.

Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death, and 54 new cases of coronavirus. 12:33 p.m.

Airlines prepare to resume domestic operations with measures like providing protective gear for crew, and aircraft deep cleaning every 24 hours. 12:14 p.m.

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 with record 2,603 new patients. 11:40 a.m.

Indore records 76 more coronavirus cases as the district tally rises to 2,850. 11:22 a.m.

GDP growth in 2020-21 likely to in negative, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. 10:55 a.m.

Assam health minister says the state will adopt 'ruthless quarantine strategy with a humane heart' to check coronavirus spread. RBI extends moratorium on loans for another three months till August amidst pandemic.

10:45 a.m. Twenty three more test COVID-19 positive in Nashik district, with the district tally rising to 890.

10:30 a.m. India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases with death toll mounting to 3,583.

10:07 a.m. China introduces new security bill in parliament to tighten controls over Hong Kong.

9:36 a.m. PM Narendra Modi leaves for West Bengal to assess cyclone impact.

6:38 a.m. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that America must be a manufacturing nation, US President Donald Trump says declaring the goal of making his country the world's premier pharmacy, drug store, and medical manufacturer.

5:54 a.m. Coronavirus came from China, and the US is not going to take it lightly, says US President Donald Trump.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

As big cats go hungry, Indonesia zoo considers 'worst-case' deer cull

A zoo in Indonesia may slaughter some of its animals to feed others, such as a Sumatran tiger and a Javan leopard, if it runs out of food in coming months after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut it doors. While its 850 animals are ...

Indonesia probes breach of data on more than 2 mln voters

Indonesias election commission is investigating the release of 2.3 million voters private information on a hacker website along with a threat to release of the data of about 200 million people, the agency said on Friday.The electoral data f...

Rajasthan Govt raised bill of Rs 36 lakh as their 94 buses were used to bring back UP students from Kota

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporations buses were used to bring back stranded UP students from Kota, 94 buses of Rajasthan Roadways were also used and a bill of Rs 36 lakh was raised by Rajasthan Government for the same, said Manag...

China's building projects in Africa are a spymaster's dream, says report

A new report shows how Beijing is using infrastructure to expand its surveillance network on the continent, making U.S. officials vulnerable. According to Foreign Policy FP, a U.S. based magazine, In 2018, the African Union accused China of...
