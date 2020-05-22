Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 12:36 p.m.

Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death, and 54 new cases of coronavirus. 12:33 p.m.

Airlines prepare to resume domestic operations with measures like providing protective gear for crew, and aircraft deep cleaning every 24 hours. 12:14 p.m.

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases go past 50,000 with record 2,603 new patients. 11:40 a.m.

Indore records 76 more coronavirus cases as the district tally rises to 2,850. 11:22 a.m.

GDP growth in 2020-21 likely to in negative, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. 10:55 a.m.

Assam health minister says the state will adopt 'ruthless quarantine strategy with a humane heart' to check coronavirus spread. RBI extends moratorium on loans for another three months till August amidst pandemic.

10:45 a.m. Twenty three more test COVID-19 positive in Nashik district, with the district tally rising to 890.

10:30 a.m. India records biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases with death toll mounting to 3,583.

10:07 a.m. China introduces new security bill in parliament to tighten controls over Hong Kong.

9:36 a.m. PM Narendra Modi leaves for West Bengal to assess cyclone impact.

6:38 a.m. The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that America must be a manufacturing nation, US President Donald Trump says declaring the goal of making his country the world's premier pharmacy, drug store, and medical manufacturer.

5:54 a.m. Coronavirus came from China, and the US is not going to take it lightly, says US President Donald Trump.