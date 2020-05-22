Vande Bharat Mission: Special flight carrying passengers from Canada reaches Amritsar

A special repatriation flight brought 116 passengers from Vancouver in Canada to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, an official said, "The flight came from Vancouver to Delhi and then to Amritsar. A few passengers deboarded the plane in Delhi."

"We have received 116 passengers in Amritsar and they will be sent to the government quarantine. Some of them might get a hotel facility which is paid and people who can't pay will stay in the quarantine facility," he added. (ANI)