150 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally at 6377

With 150 new cases reported in Rajasthan on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 6377, as per information provided by the State Health Department. One death was also reported in the state today, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

77 patients recovered and 72 patients were discharged today, it added. While 18 positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Jodhpur, 15 cases have been reported from Pali, 14 from Barmer, 12 from Udaipur, nine from Sirohi, five each from Sikar and Jalore, four each from Bhilwara and Ajmer, three each from Dungarpur and Nagaur, two from Banswara and one each from Rajsamand and Jaisalmer.

According to the Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has reached, 6,377, including 152 deaths. While 3,562 patients have recovered, 3,187 patients have been discharged so far. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases. While 48,533 patients have either been cured or discharged, 3,583 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)