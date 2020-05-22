PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pakistan plane crash

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pakistan plane crashPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a plane crash in Pakistan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured
Many people are feared dead after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 107 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Friday
"Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured," he wrote on Twitter.
