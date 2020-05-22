PM Modi condoles loss of lives in PIA plane crash in Karachi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a plane crash in Karachi and wished speedy recovery to those injured. "Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wish speedy recovery to those injured," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with 90 passengers on board crashed in a residential area near the Karachi airport on Friday. PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight -- A-320 -- was carrying 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi, Dawn reported.

Saad Edhi, spokesperson of the NGO Edhi Foundation, said they have shifted 13 bodies from the plane to different hospitals. Around 25-30 injured people, who are residents of the area, have also been brought to the hospital. Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash. (ANI)