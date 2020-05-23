Left Menu
Political intervention in TTD Board spoiling holiness, spirituality of decisions: Lanka Dinakar

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-05-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 14:40 IST
BJP leader Lanka Dinakar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday said that the political intervention in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board is spoiling the holiness and spirituality in the decisions of the temple's board. Dinakar said that a series of incidents such as allowing new churches across the seven hills of the Tirumala against the traditions of Hindu rituals and the decision to supply Swamivaari Prasaadam 'laddu' in the market hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the world.

"Political intervention in TTD is spoiling the holiness and spirituality in the decisions of TTD Board, Political Appointees in the Board are dancing as per the tunes of the Andhra Pradesh government," Dinakar said in a statement on Saturday. He said that TTD board had made up its mind to auction the valuable lands of the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam across Tamil Nadu in the name of a maintenance problem.

"My question is, why the TTD Board and political appointees are required when they are incapable of maintaining the properties of the Lord Venkateswara? Isn't it against the sentiments of the crores of devotees of Lord Venkateswara across the world?," Dinakar said. The BJP leader asked why the TTD Board should be allowed to continue assuming the control of the administration when it is incapable of maintaining the properties.

"We never accept such kind of sin activities at our auspicious holy place of Lord Venkateswara's Tirupati and we are strongly condemning the decisions of the TTD Board with the influence of political interventions," he added. (ANI)

