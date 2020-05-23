Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 crore migrant workers in India; 75 lakh return home so far: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:29 IST
4 crore migrant workers in India; 75 lakh return home so far: MHA

The Centre on Saturday said around four crore migrant labourers are engaged in various works in different parts of the country and so far 75 lakh of them have returned home in trains and buses since the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava, said the railways have engaged over 2,600 'Shramik' special trains since May 1 for transportation of the migrant workers from different parts of the country to their destinations.

"According to the last census report, there are four crore migrant workers in the country," she said at a press conference here. Elaborating on the steps taken by the central government for the convenience of migrant workers since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown began, Srivastava said 35 lakh migrant workers have reached their destinations using 'Shramik' special trains, while 40 lakh have travelled in buses to reach their destinations.

The joint secretary said that on March 27, the Home Ministry had sent an advisory to all states and Union Territories (UTs)  that the issue of migrant workers should be handled with sensitivity and ensure that they don't move during the lockdown. The states and UTs were also told to provide them food and shelter, she said.

On March 28, the Home Ministry issued an order empowering the states and UTs to use funds under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for providing food and shelter to the migrant workers. By April 3, a total of Rs 11,092 crore have been released by the central government to the states and UTs under the NDRF, Srivastava said.

She said the Home Ministry has also set up a 24x7 control room to monitor migrant workers' issues across the country under the supervision of the joint secretary level officers. States and UTs were also told to set up similar control room, she said.

The joint secretary said the Home Ministry again sent an advisory on March 29 asking the states to provide food and shelter to the migrant workers. The states were also told to make wide publicity so that the migrant workers know the facilities available for them.

Subsequently, another advisory was sent banning transportation of migrant workers by trucks and made the SPs responsible for any violation. Srivastava said the Home Ministry on April 19 allowed movement of workers within a state and on May 1, inter-state movement through trains.  A nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Shalimar Paints to foray into 'hygiene segment', to introduce sanitisers, disinfectants

Shalimar Paints on Saturday said it will foray into the hygiene segment by introducing sanitisers and disinfectants under the brand name of CLEAN. The board of Shalimar Paints, in a meeting held on Saturday,&#160;approved the diversificatio...

Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case as Delhi returnee tests positive

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said. The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Ho...

HC suggests DAC, Delhi govt to publish COVID data from hospitals after proper analysis

Delhi High Court has suggested that the Death Audit Committee and Delhi government should publish the data supplied by the government and private hospitals in the national capital only after proper analysis. A division bench of Chief Justic...

Amphan toll rises to 86 in West Bengal, CM Banerjee says Cyclone was 'disaster'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday informed that the death toll due to Cyclone Amphan in the state has risen to 86. Death toll rises to 86 due to Cyclone Amphan, said Banerjee.The Chief Minister assured people that every...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020