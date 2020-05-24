14-day quarantine compulsory for returnees in Odisha

After Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) relaxation to recommence scheduled domestic flights and further normal train operations being partially restored from June 1st, Odisha Government on Sunday made 14-day quarantine mandatory for the returnees in the State. In rural areas, seven-day institutional and seven-day home quarantine while in urban areas, the 14-day home quarantine will be compulsory, said Government of Odisha. The quarantine period for the returnee to the State will be limited to 14 days, this will be implemented by local authorities i.e. District Collectors.

Returnee in rural areas will undergo seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine, post which asymptomatic returnee will be discharged to undergo home quarantine for a further period of seven days. If the local authorities find it necessary for reasons related to containment of COVID-19 and to prevent the spread of infection, they may extend the period of institutional quarantine of the returnee, In case during the quarantine the person develops symptoms requiring medical attention, he/ she may be shifted to COVID Care Centre/ COVID Hospital.

Every person on return from outside Odisha shall have to compulsorily stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days, observing guidelines issued by H&FW Dept., Govt. of Odisha. If the returnee does not have proper quarantine facility at home, he/she will undergo institutional/ paid quarantine for the duration as directed by the local authorities." Following activities will also be permitted with restrictions, except in the Containment Zones: Inter-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the State Governments UTs involved.

Intra-State movement of two-wheelers, private vehicles, official vehicles, taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber etc.). Four wheelers and Auto Rickshaws are allowed with up to 2 passengers apart from the driver. Intra-State Buses, Other Passenger vehicles and City Buses are allowed to operate up to a sitting capacity of the vehicle.

Intra-State trains are allowed to operate following the SOP of MHA and Indian Railways. Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ stands/ stops are allowed round the clock, for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

All passengers travelling across the State by any mode of transport shall compulsorily wear face masks and persons with visible symptoms will not be permitted aboard. The following categories of travellers will be exempted from mandatory quarantine in the State, upon arrival in Odisha: Government officials, professionals, businessmen or any other person travelling to Odisha on work and intending to exit within 72 hours.

Government officials, professionals, businessmen or any other person who have travelled from Odisha on work and are returning to the State within 72 hours of departure from Odisha. Any returnee who has already undergone prescribed quarantine.

