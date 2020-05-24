South Korea highlights unity mantra for victory over COVID-19

Sharing South Korea's 'lessons' in containing COVID-19, its envoy here has stressed solidarity among people who placed public safety above their personal freedom, a spirit of unity and shunning bias, and respecting all humans equally to overcome the pathogen. Expressing gratitude for the frontline COVID-19 warriors, including medical and security personnel, in South India, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Hong-yup Lee said, "victory day will come soon, owing to your sacred dedications. Today I, we, and the whole world salute you and your family." A video message uploaded on the Consulate facebook Page, said: "We want to share our lessons that might help you better combat the virus." Pointing out that one may have heard of Korea's rapid and widespread testing to detect the virus, it referred to criticism about halting the spread of the virus by placing restrictions.

Further, it underscored, "What we need the most in the face of a national emergency is solidarity among people who sacrifice themselves for others... As long as we see such sacrifice, we believe we can prevail over the virus." The message cautioned that at this time of crisis, when hatred and distrust can prevail, bias and ignorance against certain nationalities and races were just other viruses and "we should respect all humans equally". The East Asian country was reporting around 500 new cases a day in early March before using aggressive tracing and testing to stabilize its outbreak.