IMD issues yellow warning for Odisha, temperatures to soar
Predicting that there would be no respite from the heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, on Sunday issued a yellow warning after 13 stations of Odisha recorded more than 41 degrees Celsius, with Titilagarh of Balangir district topping the list.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:30 IST
"In the next 48 hours, again 2 to 3 degree Celsius will increase in the western part of Odisha. A yellow warning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department, Government of India, Bhubaneswar. People of Titilagarh are facing a lot of problems when going outside," said Umashankar Das, Deputy Director, IMD Bhubaneswar.
Titilagarh recorded 45.5 degrees Celsius, Bhawanipatna 44.2, Talcher 43.8, Balangir 43.5, Malkangiri 43.0 and Sambalpur 42.6. (ANI)
