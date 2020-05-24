Left Menu
Guj: Amid COVID shadow on Eid, Muslims to tap virtual options

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-05-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 19:06 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Monday are likely to be a family affair, and virtual also to an extent, in Gujarat in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, with Muslim leaders appealing to the community members against visiting mosques to offer prayers. Gujarat is one of the worst-affected states which has reported 13,669 COVID-19 cases and 829 deaths so far.

Many Muslims are planning to offer prayers and cook 'sewaiyan' (dessert) at their homes and to exchange greetings with friends and relatives via video chatting. "We will offer prayers at our homes. There will be no 'daawat' (banquet). We will cook sewaiyanat homes as part of the celebrations. Neither will we go out nor do we expect visit by guests on Eid," says social worker Mujahid Nafees.

Majority of Muslims in Ahmedabad live in the areas in eastern Ahmedabad, where several major idgahs and mosques are concentrated. This part of the city is under stricter restrictions in the fourth phase of the lockdown while restrictions hve been eased in western Ahmedabad.

Muslim religious leaders have appealed to members of the community to not step out of their homes on Monday to offer namaz at mosques or idgahs as has been the practice every year. Nafees also said Eid shopping will be done once normalcy is restored.

"The fact is that people don't have much money due to the loss of livelihood (amidst the lockdown). A large number of Muslims is daily-earners who are hit hard by the lockdown," he said, adding that well-off Muslims have decided to set aside 'Zakat' (2.5 per cent of earnings) for the needy. Vadodara-based Intekhab Sheikh says he will offer the Eid prayers at his home and exchange greetings via video chatting.

"Visiting a mosque is out of question. We will cook sewaiyanat home. At the most will offer it to our neighbours. Offering prayers and consuming sewaiyan with family members will be our mode of celebration tomorrow. And as far as greeting friends and relatives are concerned, we will do it through video calling," he said.

