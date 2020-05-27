Maha: Woman held for killing three-month-old son

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her three-month-old son in Ambad town of Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Wednesday. The Ambad police on Tuesday arrested Payal Jadhav for the death of her infant son, whose body was found in the water tank of her home, an official said.

The accused had lodged a complaint with the police on May 25 stating that she had found the body of her son in the water tank and alleged that someone had drowned him, the official said. In course of the investigation, the police found inconsistencies in Jadhav's story and following interrogation, she confessed to killing the baby, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added..