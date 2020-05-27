Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let SC remind govt of its 'raj dharma': Surjewala on migrants issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:35 IST
Let SC remind govt of its 'raj dharma': Surjewala on migrants issue

The Congress on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to remind the government of its 'raj dharma' by ensuring safe return of migrants to their homes and livelihood to them as it welcomed the court's decision to take up the issue of migrants' woes on its own. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government cannot shirk its constitutional responsibility of ensuring the safe return of migrants to their homes and providing livelihood to them. "We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of this and to question the government on its accountability," he said.

"Let the Supreme Court remind the government of its constitutional responsibility and of its raj dharma," he also said. Surjewala said he has moved an intervenor's application on Thursday to ensure that a national plan is framed and implemented for migrant workers and labourers for their return home, for healing their wounds and for protecting their livelihood.

The Congress leader said the Modi government cannot shirk its constitutional responsibility of ensuring that wounds of crores of labourers, migrant workers are healed and that their safe return without any cost is ensured and their livelihood is protected. Surjewala earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the matter in which the apex court on its own has taken cognisance of the "unfortunate and miserable" plight of migrant labourers stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In his plea he sought that the government set up facilitation centres and facilities at district and village levels based on the information about hardships faced by the migrant labourers. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had Tuesday taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the plight of migrant labourers stranded across the country and had said that they need "succour and help by the concerned governments" with regard to free food and shelter. The top court had issued notices to the Centre, all states and Union Territories and sought their replies on the issue by May 28, when the matter is scheduled to be heard.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, damage crops in Nagpur, Punjab too on alert

After damaging crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, swarms of locusts entered Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district Wednesday and could head towards Maharashtras Ramtek city amid what is being described as the worst attack in 26 years. Punjab, u...

COVID-19: Godrej Professional extends support to salon industry, to make it 'business-ready'

Godrej Professional, the hair care brand of Godrej Consumer Products, on Wednesday announced plans to extend support to over 10,000 salons and make them business-ready as soon as their operations resume. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL un...

Maha govt, Fadnavis trade barbs on Central aid to fight COVID

The ongoing war of words between the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and the BJP escalated on Wednesday with both the sides seeking to rebut each others claims and counter-claims on the Central help to handle the COVID-19 crisis. At 56...

FACTBOX-Possible new EU taxes: how to repay the recovery stimulus

The European Commission is asking EU governments to assign new, dedicated taxes to the EU budget, so that it can pay back its proposed borrowing of 750 billion euros to finance the economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.The extra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020