3 Delhi Jal Board staff test COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:31 IST
3 Delhi Jal Board staff test COVID-19 positive

Three Delhi Jal Board employees posted at its headquarters in Karol Bagh have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to officials

Adhering to the government''s guidelines to contain the spread of the deadly virus, the second floor of the Varunalaya Complex, the headquarters of the DJB, will "remain close from the second half of Thursday to Saturday", they said

Authorities concerned have also been directed to get the entire headquarters complex sanitised immediately. Another DJB employee was found coronavirus positive on May 17, following which the water utility placed 10 of its staff members in the Tagore Garden area under quarantine.

