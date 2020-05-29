Wanted Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist Abdul Karim arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad
Kolkata Police's Special Task Force on Friday arrested Abdul Karim, a wanted Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist, from Suti Police Station area in Murshidabad. He will be produced before a court today.
Karim was the leader of the Dhuliyan module and would actively supply logistics and support, shelter to top leaders like Saleuddin, the police said. His name was mentioned as the main operative also by JMB terrorists in Bangladesh during their interrogation.
In 2018, a substantial quantity of explosives and jihadi material were seized from his house during a raid in Bangladesh. However, he managed to escape. (ANI)
