Maha: Woman stabbed to death in Thane city

Maha: Woman stabbed to death in Thane cityPTI | Thane | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:06 IST
A 35-year-old woman was found stabbed to death near a police ground in Rabodi area of Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, police said. The victim, identified as Reshma Khatum, was found dead near a police ground on Balkum Road in Rabodi at around 9.30 am, an official said.
The body of the victim, who was a resident of Shivaji Nagar locality, bore multiple stab wounds, the official said. The police have sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and were in the process of registering an offence, he added.
