Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:33 IST
PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami. "Best wishes, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the very special occasion Jyeshtha Ashtami," he said in a tweet.

"With the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, may everyone be happy, healthy, and prosperous," Modi said. In Jammu and Kashmir, Jyestha Ashtami is celebrated at the shrine of Khir Bhawani in Tullamula in honor of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi.

'Kheer' (rice boiled in milk) is prepared on this day as a food offering.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre should bear entire expenses of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes for one year: Sushil Modi to Sitharaman

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday urged the Centre to bear the entire expenses of all Centrally sponsored schemes for one year. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Bihar DyCM said that all 6...

NCLAT issues standard operating procedure for virtual hearings from Jun 1

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has issued a standard operating procedure for conducting virtual hearing of urgent matters from June 1. The appellate tribunal has decided to hear all urgent matters through video conferenci...

Rules apply to all, senior health official says of UK PM's adviser Cummings

Britains COVID-19 lockdown rules are clear and apply to everyone, a senior medical officer said when asked about a long road trip made by the prime ministers top adviser, Dominic Cummings, at the height of the lockdown.Englands Deputy Chief...

Belgian prince tests positive for coronavirus after attending gathering in Spain

A nephew of Belgiums King Philippe, Prince Joachim, has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party in Spain, which Spanish media said broke lockdown rules because of the number of people there.The prince, 28, tested positive af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020