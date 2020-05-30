PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami

PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha AshtamiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami. "Best wishes, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the very special occasion Jyeshtha Ashtami," he said in a tweet.
"With the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, may everyone be happy, healthy, and prosperous," Modi said. In Jammu and Kashmir, Jyestha Ashtami is celebrated at the shrine of Khir Bhawani in Tullamula in honor of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi.
'Kheer' (rice boiled in milk) is prepared on this day as a food offering.
