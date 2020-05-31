Fire breaks out at Army canteen in Delhi Cantt

Fire breaks out at Army canteen in Delhi CanttPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 11:49 IST
A fire broke out in an Army canteen in Sadar Bazar area here on Sunday morning, Delhi fire service officials said. No casualty has been reported, they said.
The fire department was informed around 9 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The blaze was brought under control by 9:50 am, fire officials said.
However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained..
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Sadar Bazar