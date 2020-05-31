Left Menu
Differently-abled beggar in Pathankot spends all to help needy, PM lauds him in 'Mann Ki Baat'

A differently-abled man in Pathankot, who has been helping the needy with masks and ration amid COVID-19 lockdown, spends all that he earns to help others.

ANI | Pathankot (Punjab) | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:10 IST
Raju sitting in his tricycle in Pathankot.. Image Credit: ANI

A differently-abled beggar in Pathankot, who has been helping the needy with masks and ration amid COVID-19 lockdown, spends all that he earns to help others. "Whatever I earn, I spend a little on the essentials I need and the rest is used to help others," said Raju, who has no job and depends on begging to make ends meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned about him in the 65th edition of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. When asked about how he felt when Prime Minister Modi referred to him in his radio programme, he said: "I am happy that he spoke about me. Despite being a handicapped, he did not treat me as such. In these dire times, whatever little I can do, I will continue to do so."

"There are many like me who are dependent on begging for their survival," said Raju, who has distributed 3,000 masks and helped 100 families with ration for a month so far. Raju has been travelling around the city of Pathankot in his tricycle to help the people, who are stranded at home with no jobs, with basic essentials, in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Besides, he has also facilitated the weddings of many girls from poor families and bought books for a few others. (ANI)

