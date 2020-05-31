Light to moderate rainfall in Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall triggered by Western Disturbances continued to lash parts of Rajasthan for the second consecutive day, with Ajmer recording a maximum of 52.5 mm precipitation in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning. Jodhpur, Eripura road (Pali), Barmer, Bundi and Dabok (Udaipur) recorded 26.2, 19, 14.1, 11 and 10.8 mm rainfall; several other places received below 10 mm rainfall, according to the Met department.

Meanwhile, the day temperatures remained below 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Jaisalmer was recorded as the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees.

Kota, Barmer, Bikaner, Dabok, Ganganagar, Churu and Jaipur also recorded day temperatures of 39, 38.6, 37.5, 37.2, 36.1, 35 and 33 degrees. The Met department predicted light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm during next 3 days.