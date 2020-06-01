3 Pak trained terrorists killed along LoC: Indian Army

Three heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists have been killed along Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera Sector in an ongoing counter-infiltration operation, the Army said.

"In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation since 28 May, alert troops of Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Naushera Sector. 3 heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists have been killed. Search operation in the area is in progress," the Indian Army said.

Earlier, a major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast was averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army.