3 Pak trained terrorists killed along LoC: Indian Army
ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 10:27 IST
Three heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists have been killed along Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera Sector in an ongoing counter-infiltration operation, the Army said.
"In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation since 28 May, alert troops of Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Naushera Sector. 3 heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists have been killed. Search operation in the area is in progress," the Indian Army said.
Earlier, a major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast was averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army.
