PM wishes people on Ganga Dussehra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. "May mother Ganga, the eternal source of Indian spirituality, culture, prosperity and harmony, provide healthy life and continued success to all countrymen. Best wishes on Ganga Dussehra," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

It is believed that the Ganga descended to earth from heaven on this day. Bathing in the holy river on this occasion is considered sacred. Every year thousands of people throng to Haridwar to bathe in the holy river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

