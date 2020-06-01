Left Menu
01-06-2020
Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India registers biggest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases; total rises to 1,90,535: Govt New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 5,394 and the number of cases climbed to 1,90,535 in the country, which registered biggest single-day spikes of 230 deaths and 8,392 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL55 PM-HEALTHCARE-VIOLENCE Violence against healthcare personnel unacceptable: PM New Delhi: Violence against healthcare personnel and rude behaviour towards them are not acceptable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that such incidents are a result of "mob mentality".

DEL52 DL-LOCKDOWN-LD KEJRIWAL Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week, announces Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi's borders will be sealed for a week in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday as he sought suggestions from people by Friday to reopen the same. DEL49 UKD-VIRUS-CM-QUARANTINE Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

DEL38 PM LD HEALTHCARE COVID-19: PM says advancements nations make in health sector will matter more than ever New Delhi: The world must unite and focus on "humanity-centric" aspects of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that advancements nations make in the health sector will matter more than ever as countries battle the COVID-19 pandemic. DEL56 AVI-LD DGCA-SEATS DGCA to airlines: Keep middle seats vacant to extent possible New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday asked airlines to keep middle seats vacant to the extent possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. By Deepak Patel CAL6 BJP-VIRTUAL RALLY BJP to sound poll bugle in Bihar next week with 'virtual rally' by Amit Shah Patna: The BJP will sound the poll bugle in Bihar next week with a 'virtual rally' by Union minister and party's senior leader Amit Shah who will address the people of the state through video conference and Facebook live, a senior party leader said here on Monday.

DEL47 SWADESHI-CAPF CANTEENS Over 1,000 non-swadeshi products junked from CAPF canteens New Delhi: Over 1,000 products manufactured by firms like Dabur, VIP industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India will not be sold at CAPF canteens anymore from Monday as they are not 'swadeshi' or are prepared from purely imported products, a government order said. DEL48 LD MONSOON Monsoon arrives in Kerala, North India likely to receive above normal rainfall New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala, marking the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

LEGAL LGD6 GREEN-LOCUSTS NGT refuses plea for implementation of Centre's contingency plan to control locust attack New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking implementation of the Centre's contingency plan to combat the looming locust attack saying there was nothing to show in the petition that no action is being taken by the concerned authorities in the matter. LGD7 GREEN-TREES NGT directs forest dept to look into plea alleging cutting of trees outside Anand Vihar Rly station New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal Monday directed the Delhi forest department to look into a plea alleging cutting of trees outside Anand Vihar Railway station.

LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-TESTS COVID-19: HC orders RT-PCR tests for Vidarbha frontline staff Mumbai: The Central and state governments are obligated and duty bound to ensure minimization of COVID- 19 risk to frontline workers, the Bombay High Court said on Monday, and directed that RT-PCR tests be conducted on all medical staff and police personnel in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. FOREIGN FGN29 CHINA-INDIA-LD BORDER Situation at border with India 'stable', both sides have "unimpeded" communication channels: China Beijing: China on Monday said that the overall situation at the border with India was "stable and controllable", and both the countries have "unimpeded" communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations. By K J M Varma FGN22 AUS-INDIA-TIES Aus PM Morrison, Narendra Modi virtual summit on Thursday, bilateral ties to be discussed: Report Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison would hold a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday during which the two leaders would discuss bilateral ties and discuss their responses to the coronavirus pandemic as well as issues like defence, trade and maritime security, according to a media report. By Natasha Chaku FGN24 US-TRUMP-ANTIFA Trump says US will designate Antifa terrorist organisation for role in violence Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that America will designate far-left extremist group Antifa as a terrorist organisation in view of its role in violence across the country after the killing of a black man by a white police officer in Minnesota. By Lalit K Jha.

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 314 to 12,494; 22 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases inAhmedabad district rose by 314 to 12,494 on Monday while thedeath toll went up by 22 to 864, state Health department saidAhmedabad also reported recovery of 790 patientsMonday, the highest single-day tally so ...

990 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, total cases count 20,834

Delhis COVID-19 cases count on Monday reached 20,834 after 990 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 268 patients recovered today taking the total number o...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to act on President Donald Trumps inflammatory comments about U.S. protests went public on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for acting and rebuking their own empl...

Key Mexican tourism hub aims for 30% reopening in coming months

One of Mexicos main bellwethers of tourist activity aims to reopen nearly a third of its resorts in the next few months, though it faces a challenge to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, the state governor said on Monday. Carlos Joaquin...
