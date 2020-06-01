Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India registers biggest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases; total rises to 1,90,535: Govt New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 5,394 and the number of cases climbed to 1,90,535 in the country, which registered biggest single-day spikes of 230 deaths and 8,392 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL55 PM-HEALTHCARE-VIOLENCE Violence against healthcare personnel unacceptable: PM New Delhi: Violence against healthcare personnel and rude behaviour towards them are not acceptable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that such incidents are a result of "mob mentality".

DEL52 DL-LOCKDOWN-LD KEJRIWAL Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week, announces Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi's borders will be sealed for a week in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday as he sought suggestions from people by Friday to reopen the same. DEL49 UKD-VIRUS-CM-QUARANTINE Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

DEL38 PM LD HEALTHCARE COVID-19: PM says advancements nations make in health sector will matter more than ever New Delhi: The world must unite and focus on "humanity-centric" aspects of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that advancements nations make in the health sector will matter more than ever as countries battle the COVID-19 pandemic. DEL56 AVI-LD DGCA-SEATS DGCA to airlines: Keep middle seats vacant to extent possible New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday asked airlines to keep middle seats vacant to the extent possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. By Deepak Patel CAL6 BJP-VIRTUAL RALLY BJP to sound poll bugle in Bihar next week with 'virtual rally' by Amit Shah Patna: The BJP will sound the poll bugle in Bihar next week with a 'virtual rally' by Union minister and party's senior leader Amit Shah who will address the people of the state through video conference and Facebook live, a senior party leader said here on Monday.

DEL47 SWADESHI-CAPF CANTEENS Over 1,000 non-swadeshi products junked from CAPF canteens New Delhi: Over 1,000 products manufactured by firms like Dabur, VIP industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India will not be sold at CAPF canteens anymore from Monday as they are not 'swadeshi' or are prepared from purely imported products, a government order said. DEL48 LD MONSOON Monsoon arrives in Kerala, North India likely to receive above normal rainfall New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala, marking the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

LEGAL LGD6 GREEN-LOCUSTS NGT refuses plea for implementation of Centre's contingency plan to control locust attack New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking implementation of the Centre's contingency plan to combat the looming locust attack saying there was nothing to show in the petition that no action is being taken by the concerned authorities in the matter. LGD7 GREEN-TREES NGT directs forest dept to look into plea alleging cutting of trees outside Anand Vihar Rly station New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal Monday directed the Delhi forest department to look into a plea alleging cutting of trees outside Anand Vihar Railway station.

LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-TESTS COVID-19: HC orders RT-PCR tests for Vidarbha frontline staff Mumbai: The Central and state governments are obligated and duty bound to ensure minimization of COVID- 19 risk to frontline workers, the Bombay High Court said on Monday, and directed that RT-PCR tests be conducted on all medical staff and police personnel in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. FOREIGN FGN29 CHINA-INDIA-LD BORDER Situation at border with India 'stable', both sides have "unimpeded" communication channels: China Beijing: China on Monday said that the overall situation at the border with India was "stable and controllable", and both the countries have "unimpeded" communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations. By K J M Varma FGN22 AUS-INDIA-TIES Aus PM Morrison, Narendra Modi virtual summit on Thursday, bilateral ties to be discussed: Report Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison would hold a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday during which the two leaders would discuss bilateral ties and discuss their responses to the coronavirus pandemic as well as issues like defence, trade and maritime security, according to a media report. By Natasha Chaku FGN24 US-TRUMP-ANTIFA Trump says US will designate Antifa terrorist organisation for role in violence Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that America will designate far-left extremist group Antifa as a terrorist organisation in view of its role in violence across the country after the killing of a black man by a white police officer in Minnesota. By Lalit K Jha.