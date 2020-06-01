Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM launches portal to help, hand-hold MSMEs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:53 IST
PM launches portal to help, hand-hold MSMEs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a web portal to help solve grievances of micro, small and medium enterprises, and work as a "one-stop place" for them. Champions -- Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength -- has been described by the MSME Ministry as an ICT-based system set up to help such enterprises in the "present difficult situation" and also to handhold them to become national and international champions.

"Launched the portal 'champions.gov.in'. This is a one stop place for MSME sector. The focus areas are support & hand-holding, grievance redressal, harnessing entrepreneurial talent and discovering new business opportunities," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. According to an official statement, the system will help resolve the problems of MSMEs, including those of finance, raw materials, labour and regulatory permissions, "particularly in the Covid created difficult situation".

It will also help them capture new opportunities, including manufacturing of medical equipment and accessories such as personal protective equipment and masks, and supply them in national and international markets. The portal, the statement said, will also help identify and encourage "the sparks" -- potential MSMEs who are able to withstand the current situation and can become national and international champions.

As part of the system, a network of control rooms is created in a "Hub & Spoke" model. The hub is situated in the national capital and the spokes are in the states in various offices and institutions of the MSME Ministry..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Australia may ink landmark defence pact on Thursday, indicates Aussie envoy

After years of negotiations, India and Australia are expected to sign a landmark agreement on reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterp...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top stories at 2115 hours SPO-CRI-IND-CAMP NCA and Cricket Operations are working on resumption but cant put time-frame to it Dhumal By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jun PTI BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday s...

Guj RS polls on June 19; 5 candidates in fray for 4 seats

Rajya Sabha polls for four seats in Gujarat will be held on June 19, with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress fielding a total of five candidates. Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna said voting would be held between 9 am an...

Shane Warne was ahead of his time: Mohammad Kaif while remembering IPL 2008 campaign

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday heaped praise on Shane Warne, saying that the Australian spinner was ahead of his time to start the concept of horses for courses and field the playing XI according to the pitch. Kaif was doing a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020