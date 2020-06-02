HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are PTI's top stories at 2100 hours: Nation: DEL31 BIZ-PM LD ECONOMY PM Modi says India will definitely get back its economic growth New Delhi: A day after Moody's downgraded India's credit rating to a notch above junk status on growth concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the country will definitely get back its economic growth and said reforms undertaken during the lockdown will help the economy in the long-run. DEL101 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY India far away from peak, much better positioned in COVID-19 fight than other nations: Govt New Delhi: India is far away from the peak of COVID-19 spread and its preventive measures have been "very effective", putting it in a much better position in comparison with other countries, the government said on Tuesday, even as the case count and death toll continued to mount.

DEL100 LD-WEATHER Grim weather from east to west, some districts in south too on rain alert New Delhi: At least 19 people were killed on Tuesday in Assam in rain-triggered landslides, while the western part of the country braces for an impending cyclone and several districts down south are on alert for heavy monsoon rain. BOM25 MH-GJ-LD CYCLONE All hands on deck; Maha, Gujarat brace for cyclone 'Nisarga' Mumbai/Ahmedabad: As cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' approaches fast, Maharashtra and Gujarat activated their disaster response mechanism as they deployed NDRF teams and started evacuating people from vulnerable areas on Tuesday to avoid loss of life.

DEL98 CYCLONE-NCMC Cyclone 'Nisarga' to hit Maharashtra coastline with high wind speed, heavy rainfall Wednesday New Delhi: Cyclone 'Nisarga' will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph besides heavy rainfall and storm in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, the Home Ministry said. DEL97 DEF-RAJNATH-LADAKH Sizeable number of Chinese troops moved into eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh New Delhi: A "sizeable number" of Chinese troops have moved into eastern Ladakh and India too has taken all necessary steps to deal with the situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, referring to the nearly month-long high-altitude standoff between the two armies.

DEL92 CONG-LD PM-FARMERS Cong questions govt's intent of helping farmers, wants MSP to be 'legally-binding' New Delhi: Questioning the government's intention of helping farmers, the Congress Tuesday said if they don't get the promised Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of doubling their income by 2022 will remain a "pipe dream". CAL19 AS-LDALL LANDSLIDES 21 killed as landslides ravage Assam's Barak Valley Hailakandi/Karimganj/Silchar: Torrential rains triggered massive landslides in three districts of Assam's Barak valley on Tuesday, dumping mountains of mud, swamping homes and snuffing out at least 21 lives, officials said.

DEL89 LD MANU SHARMA Jessica Lal murder case convict Manu Sharma released from Tihar Jail New Delhi: Manu Sharma, who was serving a life term in the sensational 1999 Jessica Lal Murder case, was released from Tihar Jail on Monday after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved his premature release, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Geol said on Tuesday. MDS21 TN-SALONS-AADHAR Parlours, salons, spas told to collect Aadhaar, mobile numbers of customers Chennai: Hairdressing in salons and beauty parlours in Tamil Nadu will require Aadhar card with the state government making it mandatory on the part of service providers to collect details, including the unique ID number, from customers as part of preventive measures against COVID-19.

Legal: LGD9 DL-HC-LD PAYTM Paytm claims telecom firms not preventing phishing; HC seeks Centre, Trai response New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Centre and telecom regulator Trai on online payment platform Paytm's plea alleging that telecom operators are not blocking those who are defrauding its customers by "phishing" activities over various mobile networks. LGD13 SC- 2NDLD NAVLAKHA SC seeks activist Navlakha's reply on NIA plea against HC order in Bhima Koregaon case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on NIA's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before special courts in the national capital and Mumbai in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Foreign: FGN24 US-PROTESTS-3RD TRUMP Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests over African-American's custodial death Washington: President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary actions to "dominate the streets" and "quell" the violent protests that have spread across the country over the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. By Lalit K Jha FGN52 UN-PAK-TERRORISTS-AFGHAN Pak-based terror outfits JeM, LeT trafficking fighters into Afghanistan: UN report United Nations: Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are engaged in trafficking fighters into Afghanistan who train and specialise in improvised explosive devices, threatening to derail the peace process in the war-torn country, according to a UN report. By Yoshita Singh..