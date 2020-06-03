Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland may fine Gazprom over Nord Stream 2 pipeline case

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:41 IST
Poland may fine Gazprom over Nord Stream 2 pipeline case

Poland's UOKiK watchdog may fine Russian gas producer Gazprom up to 50 million euros ($56 million) due to a lack of cooperation in anti-monopoly proceedings related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, UOKiK said on Wednesday.

UOKiK said in 2018 it charged six companies, including one owned by Gazprom, with financing construction of the pipeline without a legally required permit. It said that in early 2020 Gazprom failed to provide documents relating to the case. "Gazprom cannot operate above the law and, for that reason, I have initiated proceedings against the company to impose a fine for failure to provide information during the pending investigation," UOKiK President Tomasz Chrostny said in a statement.

Poland sees Nord Stream 2, which would double Russia's gas export capacity via the Baltic Sea, as a threat to Europe's energy security, saying it will strengthen Gazprom's already dominant position on the market. Nord Stream 2 is led by Gazprom, with half of the funding provided by Germany’s Uniper and BASF's Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch company Shell, Austria's OMV and Engie.

In 2019 UOKiK fined Engie 40 million euros for failing to provide documents and information relating to the case. Gazprom could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.8922 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Flight with 180 Indians stranded in Dubai lands in TN

A repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat mission, carrying 180 Indians, who were stranded in Dubai, arrived at the international airport here early Wednesday. The Air India Express IX 1611 flight with 94 male, 66 female adults, 17 child...

It's a disgrace: Vaughan slams England's handling of Plunkett

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed English team management for their lack of communication with Liam Plunkett, saying it was a disgrace that the fast bowler came to know about his omission through social media. Plunkett, 35,...

Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; count rises to 14

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board begins drills to put in place SoPs for pilgrimage

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board SMVDSB has begun drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir resumes. The pilgrimage to the shrine in Reasi district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020