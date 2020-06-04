Nisarga weakens to cyclonic storm, some parts of north India witness rain

Two people died due to to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra due to Cyclone Nisagra that weakened to a cyclonic storm on Thursday, while some areas in northern states of the country witnessed rainfall. The cyclone, which weakened into a low pressure area, is likely to enter Madhya Pradesh by Thursday evening from the southern parts of the state, instead of the western parts as predicted earlier, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD officials said that the cyclone has weakened into a cyclonic storm before entering Madhya Pradesh, and is likely to lose its intensity further. As parts of Nashik received heavy rainfall, a 45-year-old woman died of electrocution in a rain-related incident when she entered an inundated poultry farm. A 35-year-old man, who was severely injured in an incident of wall collapse in Pune, died at a hospital.

Nisarga and its accompanying rains seem to have had a positive impact on Mumbai's overall air quality index, which improved to 17, the best reading for this year as of now. Authorities started restoration work in Raigad district that borne the brunt of cyclonic storm. Several kutcha houses, temporary shades were destroyed, while hundreds of trees and many electrical poles were uprooted and roofs of some structures were blown away by the storm, an official said.

In New Delhi, the maximum temperature was 36.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, and the minimum was 24.9 degrees, three notches below average. The city also recorded light rainfall which brought down temperatures further. In Rajasthan, Barmer was recorded as the hottest place, recording a maximum of 40.4 degrees Celsius followed by Jaisalmer and Bikaner at 39.7 degrees each.

Churu, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota and Dabok (Udaipur) also recorded a maximum of 39.3, 38.8, 35.4, 35, 33.9 and 32 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to MeT Department. Meanwhile, Ajmer and Dabok recorded 6.8 and 0.5 mm rains till evening since morning. The department has predicted light rains in the state during the next four days. Mercury at most places in Haryana and Punjab remained below the normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 12.2 mm rainfall in the evening and recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded the day temperature at 37 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal, it said. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius, down three notches against the normal limits, the MeT Department said.