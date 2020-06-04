Amendment of Essential Commodities Act will bring relief for farmers: Kailash Chaudhary

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Kailash Chaudhary on Thursday said the Centre's decisions to amend the Essential Commodities Act will provide relief to crores of farmers in the country. "The Modi government has given a big relief to crores of farmers of the country. The government has approved one nation, one market policy. Now the farmer will be free to sell the crop across markets in the country where he gets a higher price for his crop," Chaudhary told reporters through a video conferencing.

The minister said small farmers often do not get fair prices for their crops and this decision will provide them relief. Chaudhary also said contract farming will make agriculture profitable in the country and will provide better prices to the farmers.