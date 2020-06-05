Soldier killed as Pakistan shells forward areas in J-K's Rajouri

Soldier killed as Pakistan shells forward areas in J-K's RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 00:08 IST
An Army soldier was killed when Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday night, official sources said. The Pakistan army targeted the forwards areas in Sunderbani sector, they added.
A soldier was killed in the ceasefire violation, the sources said. Indian troops guarding the border mounted a befitting retaliation and cross-border firing was underway when last reports came in, they added.
ALSO READ
INTERVIEW-Cricket-Bruised, not broke: Pakistan line up plans to shore up finances
Pakistan's counter-terrorism steps important but not irreversible: US
Lockdown over, Pakistan's COVID-19 deaths, infections tick higher
Pakistan continues to be a priority in neighbourhood diplomacy: China
Militants gun down policeman, injure another in Pulwama district of south Kashmir: Officials.