JP Nadda plants sapling on World Environment Day

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday planted a sapling at his residence on World Environment Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:40 IST
JP Nadda plants sapling on World Environment Day
BJP president JP Nadda planted a sapling on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday planted a sapling at his residence on World Environment Day. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to ensure that flora and fauna thrive and urged people to take a pledge to preserve the planet's rich biodiversity.

He also shared a clip from his last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, in which he mentioned about conservation of rainwater and protecting the rich diversity of nature. World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year, and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. (ANI)

