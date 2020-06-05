Left Menu
Man commits suicide at AIIMS, Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:24 IST
Man commits suicide at AIIMS, Delhi

A 22-year-old man, who was admitted to AIIMS here for treatment of cancer, allegedly committed suicide on Friday by hanging himself from the grill of a staircase, police said. The man has been identified as Bittu Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, they said.

At 6.16 am, police received information about the suicide in the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a senior police officer said. Tiwari committed suicide by hanging himself from the grill of a staircase on the second floor, the police said, adding that he was a cancer patient.

"Tiwari was admitted to AIIMS on May 25 for treatment of blood clotting," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The reason behind his extreme step has not yet been ascertained.

Tiwari''s mother and sister are already in the hospital. The body will be handed over to his family after the autopsy, the police said. "He had hanged himself in a secluded area. As soon as the body was spotted, police were immediately informed. We provided them with the CCTV footages along with all other relevant details. We are providing all cooperation to the police," Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent of AIIMS, said..

